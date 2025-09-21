Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Some of those involved in the search operation. SUR
112 inicident

Body found on Costa de Sol in search for British man who disappeared in August

An autopsy will confirm the cause of death and whether it is the missing person who was in the midst of planning his return to the UK

María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Malaga

Sunday, 21 September 2025, 08:17

Members of the emergency services on the Costa del Sol found a body in Estepona on Saturday morning which, it seems, corresponds to that of a 65-year-old British man who had been missing since 15 August, according to sources.

The search, initiated by local police officers and organised by the National Police force in the town, also involved civil protection members and firefighters from Malaga's CPB provincial brigade. SUR understands the majority of those involved participated on a voluntary basis and in their free time.

SUR

Police investigators who were on the missing man's trail were able to ascertain out that the deceased was preparing a move to return to his home country. Although teams had already used drones to analyse the terrain where he was finally located, the high undergrowth made it difficult to find him.

On Saturday, 20 September, the police, assisted by the other agencies, located the body, which has now been transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine in Malaga for the autopsy, which will confirm his identity and clarify the circumstances of his death.

