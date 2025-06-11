New services launched for people with reduced mobility on beaches in Estepona and Casares

Emma Pérez-Romera Estepona Wednesday, 11 June 2025, 18:57 Compartir

People with reduced mobility will have easier access to the beaches of La Rada and del Cristo in Estepona and Playa Ancha in Casares this summer.

Estepona town hall has installed new showers on the beaches where it offers the assisted bathing service every year, that is, on the beaches of La Rada and El Cristo. The showers are adapted with an exclusive wing-shaped design so that they can be used by people who use wheelchairs or an amphibious bathing chair.

Councillor for beaches Susana Aragón said that "these showers will make bathing easier and people can access them directly with their wheelchairs or amphibious chairs, which is much more comfortable and safer".

This free assisted bathing service will be activate from 15 June and until 15 September, from 12pm to 8pm. In addition, a member of the surveillance team will be responsible for providing the adapted equipment available for people with reduced mobility who request it.

Aragón also said that the town hall authorised the opening of all showers on the municipal beaches after the drought committee of the regional government lifted the restrictions. "But we maintain a policy aimed at the rational, responsible and sustainable use of water, which is why these showers will have water saving devices, with timer buttons to avoid waste," she added.

"Just because the restrictions have been lifted does not mean that we will not continue ensuring responsible consumption and solidarity, which is what we all must do," he said.

Casares

On the other hand, the lifeguard service in Casares has been available from 6 June, from 11am to 8pm. It will remain active until mid-September.

The Casares councillor for beaches Noelia Rodríguez reported that the walkways, service modules, shaded areas, showers and footbaths are now prepared for use as well. "As a novelty, this year we have acquired 100 metres of wide roll-out walkways to improve accessibility for people with reduced mobility."

"Playa Ancha will have four walkways that will reach the seashore. It is worth remembering that the Casares coastline has the Blue Flag and three quality marks: the Q for tourism quality, the S for sustainability and the environmental management seal, which endorse the continuous work of the town hall to offer excellent services to both residents and visitors."

Four lifeguard towers have been installed along the coast and five lifeguards will be on duty continuously, supported by medical staff, a boat operator and a coordinator. There are also two first aid kits and an infirmary, as well as an ambulance, a boat and a quad bike to improve mobility both on water and on land.