Woman with 21 packages of drugs ready for sale arrested by police in Estepona

When the 45-year-old was stopped by officers, she was also found to be carrying the equivalent of 1,220 euros in cash

Europa Press

Malaga

Wednesday, 3 September 2025, 13:13

The National Police have arrested a 45-year-old woman in Estepona after catching her with 21 small packages of narcotic substances ready for sale, as well as with 1,220 euros in cash.

The arrest took place in the Solís neighbourhood just a few days ago. It was possible thanks to the intensified police presence in the old part of Estepona and its surrounding areas in the summer months.

The police saw the woman walking along a public road. Upon spotting the officers in a patrol car, her behaviour became suspicious and she started walking in the other direction. The police stopped her and discovered that she was carrying drugs: eight packages of cocaine and 13 of heroin making up a total of 3.2 grams of narcotic substances.

In addition, the suspect was found to be carrying the equivalent of 1,220 euros in cash in several currencies. Investigations revealed that the woman was involved in the retail distribution of drugs. For this reason, she has been charged with a crime against public health.

