The location of the preventive hydraulic system, under the new boulevard. SUR.
Infrastructure

Estepona plans new rainwater collection system to protect old town from flooding due to 'Dana' storms and torrential downpours

The budget for this project in the Costa del Sol town is around 950,000 euros

Emma Pérez-Romera

Emma Pérez-Romera

Estepona

Wednesday, 5 November 2025, 19:42

Estepona town hall is going to install a new rainwater collection system to protect the area to the west of the old town from possible flooding caused by 'Dana' storms and torrential downpours.

The so-called 'storm tank' will be a reservoir built to increase the capacity of the current storm drain network in this area. It will temporarily store a maximum of 825 cubic metres in the event of heavy rainfall. Together with an underground pumping system, it will prevent overloading of the drainage system and, therefore, possible flooding.

Municipal sources have announced the initiative. Hidralia, which is Estepona's water service company, will be in charge of the project, worth 950,000 euros and "financed by the local improvement fee".

Location

The town hall has also indicated that "this storm tank will be located at the lower part of Avenida San Lorenzo at its junction with Calle Real". The aim is for it to collect excess rainwater from the whole area, which often suffers from an accumulation of water. The project involves the construction of the entire system, including the tank, pumps and other elements.

The expected completion period is three months and the action will be carried out in parallel with the boulevard work.

