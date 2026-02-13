Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Crime

Estepona crime: young man stabs acquaintance in abdomen outside club

The police arrested the 21-year-old suspect, while the 19-year-old victim was taken to the Hospital Costa del Sol

María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Friday, 13 February 2026, 11:48

The National Police arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly stabbing a 19-year-old acquaintance of his in the abdomen outside a club in Estepona on 7 February.

The assault happened in the early hours of last Saturday. The Local Police found the badly injured victim on Avenida del Carmen.

An ambulance took the 19-year-old man to Hospital Costa del Sol in Marbella, while the police continued their search for the suspect. They located and arrested him near his home.

According to police sources, the victim's injury was not serious and he left the hospital shortly after the incident.

