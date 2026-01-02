Amateur choir invites new voices to join its ‘welcoming community of singers’

Tony Bryant Friday, 2 January 2026, 16:03 Share

The Love to Sing choir is inviting new voices to join its international community group, an amateur organisation that perform a wide variety of music, from pop to musicals and classical to rock. The choir is looking for anyone who enjoys singing, and who wants to become part of a “welcoming and social community of singers”. Members do not have to be professional singers, and they do not need to read music, “although this would be a bonus”.

Under the musical direction of Shirley Helleur, the choir rehearses every Wednesday evening in Sabinillas, Manilva, in order to prepare for around 12 charity concerts that it performs each year.

Since its inception in 2017, the amateur choir has raised almost 18,000 euros for local charities and groups, and it is the members who decide which worthy causes benefit from the funds that they raise.

The choir also organises outdoor activities, trips and social events for its members and partners.

“There’s something for everyone, no matter your taste. If you love to sing, we want you. Whether you're a seasoned vocalist or a passionate beginner, all singers are welcome. Just bring your enthusiasm and commitment to weekly rehearsals and performances throughout the year,” spokesperson Allyson Middleton said.

For more information, call Maggie on 628 16 39 77 or email lovetosingchoirmanilva@gmail.com