Amateur choir ends season on a high note with concert for mental illness association on the Costa

The Love to Sing choir during their end-of-season concert in Estepona.

Tony Bryant Estepona Thursday, 24 July 2025, 19:15

The Love to Sing choir has closed its summer performances with a charity barbecue fundraiser at the Ona Valle Romano Golf Resort, Estepona, in aid of the local mental illness association, Afesol. During this season the choir raised a total 850 euros with its concerts at different venues in the Estepona area.

With a busy autumn and winter season ahead, the choir is appealing for local singers that would be interested to join the community choir. The amateur choral group is holding an ‘open evening’ in their rehearsal studio in Sabanillas on Wednesday 28 September (7pm) for those interested, although they must be “dedicated to weekly rehearsals and performing for charity fundraising events".

Contact Maggie on 628 163 977 or email lovetosingchoirmanilva@gmail.com for further details.