Active wildfire forces closure of A-377 between Casares and Manilva on the Costa del Sol
Several helicopters and firefighting teams on the ground are tackling the blaze each side of the road, with a westerly wind fanning the flames
Manilva
Monday, 21 July 2025, 15:35
Earlier this Monday afternoon a wildfire broke out in the municipality of Casares, which is still active, specifically in the area of La Gamona, affecting ... the A-377 towards Manilva on the Costa del Sol, forcing it to be closed as the fire is burning on both sides of the road.
A strong westerly wind is fanning the flames, and the blaze is already being tackled by Plan Infoca helicopters, several forest fire brigades and two fire engines supported by firefighters from Malaga provincial CPB fire brigade. Environmental agents, Local Police and Guardia Civil officers are also on scene.
