Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Fire on the A-377, in the municipality of Casares. SUR.
112 incident

Active wildfire forces closure of A-377 between Casares and Manilva on the Costa del Sol

Several helicopters and firefighting teams on the ground are tackling the blaze each side of the road, with a westerly wind fanning the flames

Emma Pérez-Romera

Emma Pérez-Romera

Manilva

Monday, 21 July 2025, 15:35

Earlier this Monday afternoon a wildfire broke out in the municipality of Casares, which is still active, specifically in the area of La Gamona, affecting ... the A-377 towards Manilva on the Costa del Sol, forcing it to be closed as the fire is burning on both sides of the road.

Este contenido es exclusivo para suscriptores

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 US politicians slam Spain for Huawei comms deal
  2. 2 Starlite hosts the Pet Shop Boys celebrating their 40-year career
  3. 3 Walking on the beach can be harmful: useful tips for staying fit on holiday this summer
  4. 4 World Cup success in Spain for Stylos Dance Studios
  5. 5 Return of the internationally recognised four-day inland music festival to Malaga province
  6. 6 Sierra de Castril: a refreshing escape to the wilderness
  7. 7 Scottish and French artists come together in Estepona
  8. 8 Lord Baden-Powell: Connections with Scouts in Spain
  9. 9 Enjoy cultural summer nights in Salobreña
  10. 10 Preferential treatment

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Active wildfire forces closure of A-377 between Casares and Manilva on the Costa del Sol

Active wildfire forces closure of A-377 between Casares and Manilva on the Costa del Sol