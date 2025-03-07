City water company activates project to irrigate public and private gardens in Torremolinos and Malaga It is expected to save two million cubic metres of drinking water, the equivalent of about 12 days' demand in Malaga city

Chus Heredia Friday, 7 March 2025, 13:07

Malaga continues with the plan to make use of special resources and reduce dependence on reservoir water. In addition to the policies introduced at the Aljaima-Fahala and Bajo Guadalhorce resources and the delivery of reclaimed water for irrigation in the Axarquía, a new plan has now been added to water public and private green areas both in Malaga and in the neighbouring municipality of Torremolinos.

The board of directors of municipal water company Emasa plans to approve the signing of two agreements with the provincial council (Diputación) and Torremolinos town hall to finance the necessary works that will allow the use of reclaimed water from the Guadalhorce treatment plant for the irrigation of green areas, both public and private.

The project includes the expansion of the existing tertiary treatment capacity of the Guadalhorce waste-water treatment plant (WWTP) by optimising the filtering infrastructure in order to be able to transport the reclaimed water through a distribution network of 10.3 kilometres of pipelines using two new pumping stations.

Pipe network

This new infrastructure will consist of a main pipeline 3,647 metres long that will run under the city's Avenida de Velázquez and the MA-21, from which there will be five secondary branches totalling 4,459 metres to reach high demand facilities in different sectors such as the Campamento Benítez park, the planned development in Arraijanal, the Parador de Málaga Golf, the Malaga football club academy, and Torremolinos town hall. Additionally, an independent 2,278-metre pipeline is also planned to supply specially treated, ultrafiltered water to Malaga Airport for other uses.

Parallel works

In total, it is estimated that these future users need almost two million cubic metres of water per year, so the creation of this infrastructure will contribute to preserving other existing water resources. In addition to this network, the project also envisages taking advantage of the execution of the works to undertake the renovation of the drinking water supply network, which would share the route with the regenerated water pipeline.

Budget

The project has a budget of just over 5.5 million euros, although the allocation for reclaimed water infrastructure, which is the subject of the agreement, amounts to 4,052,875.07 euros. According to the financing agreements, which must be ratified, once the contributions from private users have been deducted, the remaining 2,238,347.70 euros will be equally covered by the three institutions, with each committing to pay 746,115.90 euros.

Since Emasa will be responsible for contracting the execution of the works, the contribution from Torremolinos will be made through a capital transfer to Malaga's municipal company, while the contribution from the provincial council will be arranged through a direct grant.