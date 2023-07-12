Driver claimed car was stolen to dodge fine for speeding at 223 km/h on A-7 The 45-year-old individual has been charged with two offences, one for speeding and the other for falsely reporting the theft of his vehicle

Raquel Merino Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

A Guardia Civil traffic patrol caught a motorist in Malaga speeding at 223 km/h on the A-7 and, in order to avoid the presumed fine that awaited him, the driver filed a false report claiming that his car had been stolen.

The incident happened on the 25 May at 00.30 hours. Police officers were carrying out a speed control and surveillance operation on the A-7 motorway when they detected the driver of a car travelling at 223 km/h on a stretch of road limited to 100 km/h.

Investigations carried out by the Guardia Civil led to the discovery of the vehicle in Alhaurín de la Torre, as well as the identification of the person driving it at the time of the speeding offence.

It was a 45-year-old man who had already filed a false report for the alleged theft of his car in an attempt to "evade responsibility for the speeding offence", the Guardia Civil said in a statement.

The individual has been charged with two offences, one against road safety for speeding and the other for the false reporting of a crime. The case has been handed over to the Magistrate's Court in Malaga.