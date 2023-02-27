Driver attacked with machete at AP-7 toll booth after motorway chase along the Costa

The 33-year-old victim was transferred by ambulance to the Costa del Sol hospital in Marbella with deep cuts to an arm and a leg

Irene Quirante Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The driver was chased for several kilometres along the AP-7 motorway in Malaga province. Then, at the Calahonda toll booth, the 33-year-old victim was allegedly attacked with a machete. It happened on Friday, at around 6.30pm, and the victim had to be transferred by ambulance to the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella with several deep cuts to his torso.

According to sources, the man suffered more serious injuries to an arm and a leg, as well as a minor one in the abdomen area. An 061 emergency ambulance rushed him to the hospital.

The 112 emergency service coordination centre had received a call from the road maintenance service alerting that there was an individual with injuries compatible with a large, bladed knife.

Apparently, the victim was chased by another vehicle when he was driving on the AP-7 motorway towards Marbella and it was at the Calahonda toll booth, where he was allegedly attacked with a machete. According to sources, it appears that the intention of the attacker was to steal their belongings. The incident is being investigated by Guardia Civil police officers.