Driver is arrested for threatening woman with a screwdriver in Malaga

Juan Cano Málaga Thursday, 15 January 2026, 12:27

A 30-year-old driver was arrested for threatening a woman with a screwdriver while she was crossing a street in Malaga in the early hours of 10 January.

The intervention of a Malaga Local Police patrol, who happened to be passing through the area, probably prevented an assault.

The incident took place minutes after midnight on Carretera de Cádiz. The Local Police assigned to the district headquarters observed the scene from a distance. According to sources, they saw a man get out of his car, confron a group of people and address a woman, making intimidating gestures.

The police turned on the sirens of the patrol car and approached the scene, which prompted the driver to run to his car. He tried to get in, but was prevented from doing so by the police.

The police took testimonies from both parties. The woman told them that she had been crossing the street with her partner and another person when a car passed by them. The driver reportedly aggressively asked them what they were looking at, while threatening to attack them.

According to the same sources, the driver - a 30-year-old Spaniard - got out of the car, took something out of his pocket and started walking towards the woman. His gestures implied that he was going to attack her with the object, but he stopped when he heard the police sirens.

The police inspected the suspect's vehicle and found a screwdriver in the glove compartment, which is suspected to have been the tool he had threatened the woman with.

In addition, the police noticed that the driver showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol, so they subjected him to a breathalyser test at the police station. The result was positive.