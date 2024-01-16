Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Drink-driver clocked at 210km/h on Malaga motorway
If found guilty, the man faces a six-month sentence in prison and the withdrawal of his licence

Europa Press

Malaga

Tuesday, 16 January 2024, 14:07

A drink-driver has been clocked at 210km/h on the AP-46 motorway in Malaga.

Guardia Civil traffic officers were carrying out a speed control on the Las Pedrizas AP-46 motorway about 9am on 30 November when they detected the driver speeding at 210km/h in a 120km/h zone.

The 42-year-old man who returned a positive reading for alcohol will go before a judge at Antequera Magistrate's Court, the Guardia Civil said.

