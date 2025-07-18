Don't miss out! The day's top stories from SUR in English delivered straight to your inbox

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Friday, 18 July 2025, 10:31

With today's busy lifestyle, even if it's just being occupied all day on the beach or in the bar, it's not always possible to keep up to date with the latest news 24 hours a day.

SUR in English is here to help out, however, with a daily newsletter that drops into readers' email inboxes every evening.

The newsletter contains the SUR in English newsroom's pick of the most important stories of the day, be it news, events, interviews, features or sport.

Carefully selected by the newsroom team, the stories will make sure you haven't missed out on any important events of the day both locally, on the Costa del Sol, and nationally, in the rest of Spain.

The newsletter, complete with links to follow to the articles on the web themselves, arrives in readers' email inboxes every evening.

All readers need to do to receive this daily newsletter is to fill in this form.

Don't forget to specify whether or not you wish to receive commercial communications from SUR in English and invitations to sponsored events; that is an advantage that readers need to give special permission for.

