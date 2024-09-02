More than 160 motorists in Malaga caught driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs in one week

Europa Press Monday, 2 September 2024, 10:40 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Some168 motorists driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs have been caught on roads in Malaga province between 19 and 25 August.

Under Spain's General-Directorate for Traffic (DGT) alcohol and drug monitoring campaign, Guardia Civil's traffic control unit carried out 5,914 checks in the seven days. The government has informed that of the nearly 6,000 checks, 5,836 were related to alcohol and 78 to drugs. Of the 5,836 alcohol tests carried out, 119 were positive.

Of the 78 drug tests carried out during that week in August, 49 returned positive results. Cannabis was the main substance cropping up in the positive results, making up 77.55% of the positives.

Alcohol is a triggering factor in one third of fatal accidents. It multiplies the risk of an accident by between two and 15. In addition to being linked to a higher incidence of road accidents, it is also associated with a higher mortality rate, due to a poorer prognosis for injuries sustained.