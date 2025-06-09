Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Volunteers at Cudeca's charity shop in Estepona. SUR
Community spirit

Cudeca calls for more volunteers on the Costa with launch of its summer campaign

The foundation's "make your summer count for someone else" slogan encourages locals to donate their time to charitable causes this peak holiday season

SUR in English

Malaga

Monday, 9 June 2025, 13:16

The Cudeca Foundation's summer campaign has one goal: to cover all its charity shop shifts over high season so they can remain open as normal. Calling out to Costa del Sol residents, the charity asks the public to dedicate a few hours to work the shop floor weekly.

Charity shops are not only a great way to recycle clothes in an environmentally friendly way, but also a vital source of income for Cudeca. The foundation uses money raised in its shops to fund its network of palliative care and family support, which patients with advanced diseases and their relatives can access for free.

Summer is a particularly challenging time to keep shop shifts covered - when regular volunteers have a well-earned break. New applicants are urgently needed to maintain shops and the foundation's income.

Cudeca asks that applicants have availability throughout the summer, be in a good physical condition and have a service-oriented attitude. Volunteer tasks will include helping customers; organising and labelling stock; receiving donations; working the till; decorating the shop; and committing to at least one shift per week.

Training and support for volunteers is provided, to ensure a smooth and rewarding experience for anyone who joins the team. While Cudeca benefits from volunteers, they also gain from the experience by supporting a good cause, making new friends, speaking different languages and getting extra credit (for university students). In line with Cudeca's slogan, 'make your summer count for someone else', volunteers also have the privilege of knowing their time is helping families in need.

How to sign up

Anyone interested in volunteering at Cudeca charity shops can get in contact with the volunteer department by telephone or email (671 04 82 04 or voluntariado@cudeca.org), online at www.cudeca.org or from the QR code on campaign posters.

