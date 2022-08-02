Coronavirus Malaga province adds six more Covid deaths since Friday There are currently 120 patients with coronavirus in hospital, of which six are in an intensive care unit

The number of Covid patients currently hospitalised in Malaga province health facilities has decreased compared to last Friday, with 12 fewer, making a total of 120, of which six are in an intensive care units. In addition, according to the latest data from the Junta de Andalucía's Ministry of Health, six people have died with in the last four days, increasing the provincial death toll to 2,566 since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the information provided in accordance with the new surveillance strategy approved by the National Public Health Commission, the number of positives detected has been 414 more, so since the start of the pandemic there have been 309,657. As for the number of recovered from the virus, it already exceeds 300,000, specifically standing at 301,404, after adding another two since Friday.

Regarding the vaccination progress in Malaga province, there have been a total of 3,522,967 doses administered, with 1,445,681 people with at least one jab and 1,415,140 with the complete schedule. The number of third doses administered amounts to 811,979.