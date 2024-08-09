Silver wedding couple's daughter among dead in horror accident in Malaga province

Alba Tenza Malaga Friday, 9 August 2024, 15:58 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Celebrations with family and friends were hit by tragedy on Saturday afternoon when four people died and three others were injured in an accident on the A-356 near Casabermeja in Malaga.

Among the dead in the head-on collision between a van and a high-end car were Andreea Lancu and Alfonso Guijarro, both 47, who lived in Alhaurín el Grande. Also travelling with them and dying later in hospital was the 18-year-old daughter of some friends and the couple's son, also 18, who was still in intensive care this week.

Alfonso and Andreea lived in the rural area of Pie Gallina, in Alhaurín el Grande, near Villafranco del Guadalhorce. They were on their way to Colmenar for the silver wedding reception of the parents of their 18-year-old passenger. The parents had come over from the UK to celebrate the occasion in Spain.

The fourth fatality was the driver, also 18, of the other car involved, named as María from Malaga city, who was travelling with two friends, 30 and 22. One of them remains in a stable but serious condition, while the other was discharged from hospital.

Andreea was originally from Bucharest and Alfonso from Malaga. According to friends of the family, the couple celebrating their silver wedding were close friends of Andreea's from Romania who had gone to live in the UK when she came to Spain. The friends had kept in touch and had decided to celebrate their anniversary in Spain. According to a person close to the family, the flowers placed at the scene of the accident included the bouquet carried by the woman on her 25th anniversary.

People close to Andreea and Alfonso say they will always remember them for "their kindness, humility and generosity".

Animal lover

Andreea was an animal lover and she helped out at a local animal shelter, and also cared for 16 dogs in her home that she had taken in and adopted.

"Her big dream had been to buy a little house in the countryside where she could keep the dogs. She was surrounded by the four-legged friends she cared for and loved so much," said Eva, from the Apa Málaga Cero animal protection association, with which Andreea actively participated.

One thing that characterised Andreea, Eva explained, was that she was very hard-working, alternating her work in a beauty centre in Álora with her job in a bar in the La Trocha shopping centre in Coín. Alfonso's passion, however, was music and he played drums in the group Los Masqueperros. His bandmates acknowledged their friend on their social media page: "Alf, Fito, Alfonso, it's your turn to set the rhythm wherever you are: thank you for existing and being a great friend."

Alhaurín el Grande town hall sent its condolences on behalf of the town to the relatives of Andreea and Alfonso.

'Top student'

Meanwhile the Portada Alta district of Malaga city was mourning the loss of the young driver of the other vehicle, María. She had been spending the weekend with friends at a house in the country, but at the time of the crash was on her way back to the city to pick up another friend. She was in her final year of school, getting top marks and, according to a friend, dreamed of joining the police. "Everybody loved her," said friends, "It will be hard to live without her."

Police are investigating a possible excess of speed of the car as the cause of the fatal collision.