Costa del Sol-based arts organisation wins international award for volunteer work

As the Arts Societies along the Costa del Sol commence their 2025-26 season, the Nerja branch has announced that it has recently won a Marsh International Award for Volunteering.

The society was nominated by the area chair for the international division of The Arts Society, Pamela Elder and they learned that they had won in July. Chair of the Nerja Arts Society, Helen Sijsling, went along to the ceremony to collect the award, which was presented by chairman of the Marsh Charitable Trust, Brian Marsh OBE, on 16 September in London.

The society was nominated thanks to its charity work which provides weekly Flamenco lessons for a group of 18 primary aged children at La Gloria primary school in Vélez-Málaga, with well-known dance teacher Antonio Guerra, who runs a dance academy in the town.

The society explains in a statement that “for the past few years we have been supporting La Gloria primary school, which is located in a neighbourhood of many low-income households [that] are struggling with the cost of living crisis in Spain."

"The population comprises many Romani people of Spain and recent immigrants. Both groups are affected by discrimination. substance abuse and related crime is a common problem. "Many children come from marginalised and fragmented families," the society explains.

The third Music Competition for Young Talent on piano, wind or string instruments took place in March 2025, organised by the Arts Society Nerja. The annual competition, held in Vélez-Málaga, allowed 39 children between six and 18 years old from the province of Malaga to participate, for free. The three members of the jury, all professional musicians, participated for free as well.

Contributions

A letter addressed to the Axarquía branch of the international society, from Brian Marsh OBE, read, “Your contributions to The Arts Society Nerja, especially your dedication to supporting projects that engage young people through art, are exceptional and have been recognised by the judging panel as outstanding."

Sijsling, who has been Chair of the Nerja Arts Society for 10 years, told SUR in English, “It was an absolute surprise to hear we were nominated for the Marsh award but certainly very grateful that all effort and work going into these projects was noticed and appreciated outside our society. In July we heard that we had won. We were over the moon to have recognition of our efforts and our two amazing community projects that we are so proud of.”

The award came with a 500 pounds sterling cheque which can be spent “in any way you desire” according to the letter. Sijsling has confirmed to SUR in English that it will “be spent on several months of dancing lessons” for the children that the Arts Society Nerja supports in the Axarquía.

The Marsh Charitable Trust was founded in 1981 by its current Chairman, Brian Marsh OBE. His aim was to create a sustainable way to give something back to society, by supporting the organisations and people who are making a difference, as best he could.

The UK-based trust supports around 400 charities every year through its grant programme and the annual awards recognise around 100 individuals and groups from across the charity sector, who make a difference to a cause that they believe in.

2025-26 season

There are three branches of the Arts Society on the Costa del Sol (Nerja, Costa del Sol and de la Frontera) and one in Gibraltar and the season begins next week (week commencing 13 October) for all four branches.

On Tuesday 14 October, the Costa del Sol’s first lecture of the new season is ‘Naked Ambition – The Radical Story of the Nude in Art History’ with lecturer Matthew Wilson. It will take place at the Salon Varietés Theatre, Fuengirola and starts at 4.30pm.

Also on Tuesday 14 October, in the evening, Nerja is hosting lecturer Matthew Wilson who is giving a talk on Caravaggio. Gibraltar also starts its season on Tuesday with a talk on Lost Splendours: unfortunate events and extravagant monarchs with Andrew Prince at the Garrison Library. The talk starts at 7.30pm.

The De La Frontera season also starts on Tuesday when Andrew Prince will be giving a talk on Catherine The Great: the world’s greatest collector. The meeting starts at 11am at the San Roque Club.

Visit each of the Arts Society’s branch websites for full 2025/26 programmes and further information on membership and lectures.