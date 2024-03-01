Costa del Sol tourism bosses head to Berlin travel fair to win over more German visitors

Pilar Martínez Malaga Friday, 1 March 2024, 05:29 Compartir Copiar enlace

Turismo Costa del Sol officials are heading to the major International Tourism Bourse in Berlin (ITB) travel fair to further promote the destination among the fast-growing German market.

Last year's arrivals of German tourists at Malaga Airport were just one point shy of the figures achieved in 2019, with the German market the second-highest group of visitors to the Costa del Sol in 2023, after the British. At the tourism fair in the German capital, which starts on Tuesday 5 March, Malaga will be promoted to continue the steady stream of German tourists to the province.

A report presented by Turismo Costa del Sol CEO Esperanza González this week highlighted Malaga as the second airport in Spain in which arrivals of German tourists grew the most last year compared to 2019, only beaten by Alicante. A total of 823,000 German passengers touched down in Malaga, some 4.5% more than before the Covid-19 pandemic and 35% more than in 2022, according to the report. "Two out of every three German tourists that the province receives come from Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Berlin and Munich," González added.

Hotels and tourist apartments in the province registered more than 1.35 million stays of German tourists, increasing by 29.2% compared to 2022, according to the report. "These figures give the Costa del Sol and Malaga destinations a share of 3% of the total number of nights spent by German tourists in Spain and 39.9% in Andalucía," González said.

The tourism official estimated some 730,000 Germans enjoyed holidays on the Costa del Sol and across Malaga province last year, generating an economic impact of 1,110 million euros - almost 29% more than the previous year - and generated some 11,845 jobs. González claimed that the growth rate of this market on the Costa del Sol is triple that of competing Spanish destinations

Objective

The aim at ITB Berlin will be to continue to win over the loyalty of German tourists, particularly younger visitors with a fresh ad campaign called Shout My Name; images of this campaign will be plastered across taxis in the German capital.

"We want to show a renewed destination for which sustainability is key," González said. And she added that they also intend to reach a younger audience with the campaign Shout My Name, whose images will travel around the German capital in a campaign in taxis.

Costa del Sol representatives will have their own stand at the fair in Berlin. SUR will also be attending with a special tourism supplement edited by our sister newspaper SUR deutsche Ausgabe.