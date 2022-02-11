Costa del Sol hoteliers concerned that Spanish Covid travel restrictions are deterring British tourists Spanish requirements that everyone over the age of 12 be fully-vaccinated are putting off potential British holidaymakers, tourism industry representatives in Malaga have warned

While Covid-19 travel restrictions have relaxed as of 11 February in the UK, Spanish requirements that everyone over the age of 12 be fully-vaccinated are putting off potential British holidaymakers, tourism industry representatives in Malaga have warned.

“We are a priority destination for British family getaways. For the first time, because Britain has lifted its restrictions, people can travel almost as they did before the pandemic. And yet, Spain's measures have been a major obstacle that has caused some cancellations and many reservations that have not been formalised. We cannot calculate what the demand would have been without these measures. We are very concerned," said Association of Hotel Entrepreneurs of the Costa del Sol (Aehcos)

“The British are our main customers. We have been burdened for two years by their absence and now that they are allowed exit, we must find a solution to these types of issues,” Aechos added. In 2021, there were 2.2 million fewer British tourists arriving at Malaga Airport than in 2019.

Half term

From 4am on 11 February all testing requirements were removed for eligible fully vaccinated arrivals to the UK and only a simplified passenger locator form is needed. The changes come into effect ahead of schools’ half term

Additionally, arrivals who do not qualify as fully vaccinated will only need to take a pre-departure test and a PCR test on or before day two after they arrive in the UK. Children aged 12 to 15 in England can now prove their vaccination status or proof of prior infection for outbound travel with the digital NHS Covid Pass.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said, “The UK has eased international travel measures for Covid-19 and now has one of the most free-flowing borders in the world – sending a clear message that we are open for business.

“As our travel sector rapidly recovers, and we accelerate towards a future where we want travel to remain open for good, these rule changes coming ahead of half term are good news for families, businesses and the travel sector,” he added.