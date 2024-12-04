Almost 30 hotels along Costa del Sol close for winter season as November occupancy rates drop

Pilar Martínez Malaga Wednesday, 4 December 2024, 14:05

A total of 26 hotels along the Costa del Sol have closed as occupancy levels in Malaga province in November dropped. The fall in the occupancy rate last month is five points lower than last year, according to the president of the Aehcos association of hoteliers on the Costa del Sol, José Luque.

The 26 hotels that have closed along the Costa del Sol are 7.4% of the total establishments in the province and a similar proportion recorded at the same time last year, the figures show. The number of beds taken off the market as a result is lower given that in 2023 in winter the hotel offer in Malaga province was reduced by 11.4% with 10,836 beds removed. Now, it is 8.4% with 8,107 beds, according to Aehcos data.

Aehcos vice-president Javier Hernández said the scheduled closures are for a shorter period than last year and that the trend has been reversed in that this year fewer hotels are closing for the season and more are doing so to carry out refurbishments. Eleven of the 26 hotels that have stopped welcoming guests have closed in order to carry out refurbishment work, last year there were eight.

"The November results have caused an unexpected acceleration of closures due to the activity of some establishments, reaching the same situation as the previous year with more than 25 hotels closed for the season," Luque said. Most of the closed hotels are in Torremolinos, Benalmádena, Marbella and Malaga city, where there are three hotels that will undergo refurbishment.

"From the hotel sector we have noticed a significant drop in the occupancy results obtained in November. The months of September, October and the spring months left us with encouraging figures, but this November we have noticed a significant drop in demand," Luque pointed out. "As in the high season months of July and August, which were not so positive, the hotel occupancy forecasts for the coming months of December and January are estimated to be slightly below the figures recorded in the same period last year," he added.

Hotel occupancy in November was 66.2%, which is 5.2 percentage points below the figures for the same month in 2023 when 71.4% of the rooms were filled. Aehcos pointed out the pull of Fuengirola, with 84.4% occupancy, followed by Nerja with almost 76%, and Frigiliana-Torrox with 74.4%.

Aehcos said it expects occupancy in December to be 52.36% compared to 56.82% in 2023. While for January 2025, the association forecasts occupancy will be 53.67% compared to the 58.23% recorded in January of this year.

Aehcos pointed out Frigiliana-Torrox will be the area with the highest occupancy in December, followed by Fuengirola, Ronda and Mijas. As for the start of next year, Aehcos said Nerja would be the most popular, followed by Frigiliana-Torrox, Marbella and Benalmádena.