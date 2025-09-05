Construction of Nueva Andalucía health centre in Marbella almost complete but it won't open until 2026

Current appearance of the exterior of the building that will be used to expand the health centre.

José Carlos García Marbella Friday, 5 September 2025, 12:21

The expansion of the Nueva Andalucía health centre in Marbella is 80% complete, with construction expected to finish in October. However, the centre won't open until 2026 due to administrative procedures, the installation of equipment and appointment of staff.

The new 400m² building will include 10 consultation rooms and improved facilities, forming part of a larger, upgraded healthcare complex.