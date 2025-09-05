Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Current appearance of the exterior of the building that will be used to expand the health centre. Josele
Health

Construction of Nueva Andalucía health centre in Marbella almost complete but it won't open until 2026

The new 400m² building will include 10 consultation rooms and improved facilities, forming part of a larger, upgraded healthcare complex

José Carlos García

Marbella

Friday, 5 September 2025, 12:21

The expansion of the Nueva Andalucía health centre in Marbella is 80% complete, with construction expected to finish in October. However, the centre won't open until 2026 due to administrative procedures, the installation of equipment and appointment of staff.

The new 400m² building will include 10 consultation rooms and improved facilities, forming part of a larger, upgraded healthcare complex.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Residents complain of illegal campers at Costa del Sol beauty spot
  2. 2 Costa del Sol town wages war on dangerous processionary caterpillars
  3. 3 San Diego Comic-Con Málaga announces Arnold Schwarzenegger as star guest
  4. 4 Registering your Spanish property for tourist use? New voting requirements explained
  5. 5 Team Spain prepares for 2025 Walking Football Cup of Nations
  6. 6 Worried family plea for information about missing French man in the Axarquía area of Malaga province
  7. 7 Inland Malaga village launches phone service for residents to report problems
  8. 8 A minute rare snail found alive in Gibraltar makes international headlines
  9. 9 HM Customs in Gibraltar seizes 40 kilos of cannabis in territorial waters
  10. 10 No new signings through the door at Malaga CF after late negotiations falter

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Construction of Nueva Andalucía health centre in Marbella almost complete but it won't open until 2026

Construction of Nueva Andalucía health centre in Marbella almost complete but it won&#039;t open until 2026