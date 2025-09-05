Health
Construction of Nueva Andalucía health centre in Marbella almost complete but it won't open until 2026
The new 400m² building will include 10 consultation rooms and improved facilities, forming part of a larger, upgraded healthcare complex
José Carlos García
Marbella
Friday, 5 September 2025, 12:21
The expansion of the Nueva Andalucía health centre in Marbella is 80% complete, with construction expected to finish in October. However, the centre won't open until 2026 due to administrative procedures, the installation of equipment and appointment of staff.
