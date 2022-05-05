A-7 closed at San Pedro after lorry overturns causing 11km of tailbacks The accident happened early this Thursday morning and traffic is being diverted via Nueva Andalucía

An overturned lorry in San Pedro, at kilometre 172 of the A7 coast road, has forced the closure of the carriageway heading towards Cadiz this Thursday morning, 5 May.

At eight in the morning, 112 Andalucia announced that a detour was in place from kilometre 174 to 171 through the urban area of Marbello.

The accident happened near the Rodeito area and the traffic was being redirected towards Nueva Andalucía, but tailbacks were increasing due to the large number of vehicles that use this main road. They reached the exit of the Puerto Banús tunnel, where many drivers also chose to head towards the Los Naranjos development via the Istán exit.

Tailbacks in both directions

At 9am the Directorate-General for reported tailbacks in both directions, with 11 kilometres heading in the direction of Estepona, reaching La Cañada and another 6, heading towards Malaga, due to people ‘rubber-necking’.