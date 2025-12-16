Christmas in Malaga is different: it starts with fire and ends with a lot of noise

Javier Almellones Málaga Tuesday, 16 December 2025, 09:50 Share

Christmas in Malaga province has some unique traditions that don't exist anywhere else and which each year attract those in search of a different and authentic Christmas. From the symbolic fire of the Noche de los Rondeles in Casarabonela to the children's roar of the dragging of tins in Archidona, via the early morning Mañanitas in Algatocín, the Christmas Auction in Canillas de Albaida or the Fiesta Mayor de Verdiales, the villages of Malaga preserve rituals that are both traditional and innovative. Between processions, paintings, tastings, costumes and folklore, Christmas is not only celebrated here with light shows, but also has its own identity.

1 The Night of the Rondeles in Casarabonela

Zoom The Night of the Rondels Casarabonela Town Hall

On the eve of Santa Lucia, i.e. every 12 December, Casarabonela celebrates one of its most unique traditions, closely associated with Christmas: the Night of the Rondeles. The pastoral (Christmas choir) group, Divina Pastora, walk through the streets illuminated only by the fire of the oil-soaked bonfires lit by the 'molineros', an ancestral ritual that expresses gratitude for the olive harvest while incorporating pagan elements. Of course, the music is very Christmassy, as the route follows pastoral groups playing Christmas carols. The route ends in the Plaza de Santiago, where locals and visitors share fritters, toast with olive oil and hot chocolate in an atmosphere that brings together devotion, folklore and traditional flavour. In recent years, in addition to this evening, there have been other events in the days before and after in the village, such as gastronomic routes and guided tours.

2 The Mañanitas of Algatocín

Zoom The Mañanitas of Algatocín Algatocín Town Hall

In the Genal Valley one of the earliest Christmas traditions is kept alive: the Mañanitas and the Misa de Aguinaldo. The date may vary from year to year, but it is always a few days before Christmas Eve. On this occasion it will take place between 17 and 21 December. At seven o'clock in the morning in the village of Algatocín, the 'mayordomos' wake up the village with bells ringing to begin a rite that combines devotion and community. After mass in the church of El Rosario, the villagers walk through the streets singing carols that are accompanied by zambombas and tambourines before gathering for a popular breakfast of hot chocolate and homemade sweets, the perfect way to start the day. This Christmas tradition, according to the locals, has centuries of history, although neither the exact date of its beginning nor the circumstances that led to it are known for certain.

3 Migas Festival in Torrox

Zoom Migas Festival in Torrox. Ministry of Malaga

Torrox pays homage to its most humble dishes with the age-old Fiesta de las Migas, a celebration that celebrates farmers who worked for decades in the fields. It is always celebrated on the Sunday before Christmas (unless it falls on 23 December). This time it will be on 21 December, that is, three days before Christmas Eve. The sound of the conch shell announces that the migas - made with semolina, garlic, olive oil and salt - are ready to be served in the Llano de la Almazara, along with the ensaladilla arriera and the sweet local wine. Music, verdiales and a popular atmosphere top off an event that also invites you to stroll through the historic centre of Torrox Pueblo.

4 The Canillas de Albaida Auction

Zoom The Canillas de Albaida Auction Canillas de Albaida Town Hall

Every 25 December, Canillas de Albaida turns its square into the setting for an auction that is as charitable as it is unique, raising funds for the patron saint's fiestas. The locals donate everything from bottles of wine and bottles of oil to a baby goat, in a tradition that began in 1884 to help those affected by the great earthquake. Before the auction, a pastoral procession walks through the streets singing carols to the rhythm of guitars and tambourines, creating a warm, festive atmosphere. Christmas is just as vibrant: at Midnight Mass, the young girls of the village dress the Christ Child while carols are sung, a deeply rooted rite that adds to the excitement of Christmas Eve.

5 Jeva Day south of the Torcal

Zoom Jeva's Day South Antequera Tourism

Every 25 December, at the foot of the Torcal, the small chapel of Jeva hosts one of the most unique Christmas celebrations in the province. Residents of La Higuera, La Joya, Villanueva de la Concepción and other villages gather early in the morning to experience a day that combines devotion and folklore. The Virgen de la Purísima, venerated on a canvas, goes out in procession after mass, accompanied by troops of verdiales and pastorales who arrive at the chapel via different routes. The festive atmosphere is completed with buñuelos, mantecados and aguardiente anisado, in a tradition that was revived at the end of the 1980s and which is now an essential part of the Christmas calendar in the south of the Torcal.

6 Aguardiente Competition in Jubrique

Zoom Aguardiente Competition in Jubrique Jubrique Town Hall

The Serranía de Ronda bids farewell to the year with the Aguardiente Competition in the village of Jubrique. It is an event that can be traced back to a distilling tradition dating back to the 18th century. Although there are few stills left today, the spirit is still alive in the homes of the village, where artisanal aguardientes are made for home consumption. This event, which brings together tastings, a craft market and live demonstrations of copper distilling, was created to carry on this legacy. The festival, which this year will be held on Saturday 27 December, includes a route through the town centre, music, activities for children and a snack with fritters, chocolate and brandy before the prize-giving ceremony. An event that recalls the glorious past of Jubrique and the origins of Destilerías El Tajo, founded in 1895.

7 The Fiesta Mayor de Verdiales, in Puerto de la Torre

Zoom The Fiesta Mayor de Verdiales Salvador Salas

Every 28 December, Malaga celebrates the biggest folk event in the province, the Fiesta Mayor de Verdiales. It is an authentic museum that stems from a musical tradition unique in Spain. Studies suggest that the verdiales precede the flamenco fandango, and despite its antiquity, this style continues to grow in popularity. Guitars, lutes, violins and tambourines provide the music to a competition in which three different styles compete: Montes, Almogía and Comares. The event turns Puerto de la Torre into a great popular stage where, along with the music, traditional gastronomy and muscatel wine from Los Montes and La Axarquía can also be enjoyed.

8 New Year's Eve fancy dress in Coín

Zoom New Year's Eve fancy dress in Coín Coín Town Hall

Coín bids farewell to the year with one of the most original celebrations in the province: a New Year's Eve that is experienced as a real carnival. For decades, locals and visitors have been dressing up to welcome the new year with humour and a lot of satire, inspired by current affairs as well as traditional carnivals. The party starts in the Plaza del Pescao, where the chimes are followed from the tower of San Juan, and continues in the Alameda, converted into a large open-air stage until the early hours of the morning. The festive atmosphere, the variety of costumes and the involvement of the people have consolidated this event as one of the most unique New Year's Eve celebrations in Malaga.

9 Dragging of cans in Archidona

Zoom Dragging of cans in Archidona Archidona Town Hall

In the Sierra Norte region of Malaga, one of the noisiest yet most endearing traditions of Christmas in Malaga is celebrated every Epiphany Eve: the dragging of cans in Archidona. Starting in the morning, dozens of children walk the route from the Paseo de la Victoria to the symbolic Plaza Ochavada dragging empty cans tied with ropes to attract the attention of the Three Wise Men. The custom was born in the post-war period, when toys were scarce, and was revived in 2004, becoming a ritual that today is maintained by several generations. In the square, the little ones are then welcomed by the Three Wise Men - Melchior, Gaspar and Balthazar before the parade, in a day that combines hustle and bustle and popular tradition.

10 Auto Sacramental of the Three Wise Men in Benarrabá

Zoom Auto Sacramental of the Three Wise Men Benarrabá Town Hall

Every 5 January, the Bajo Genal region experiences one of the most unique celebrations in the Serranía de Ronda: the Auto Sacramental de los Reyes Magos de Benarrabá, a performance that combines a parade and a living Nativity scene. Residents of all ages get involved in this theatrical work, divided into five acts that recreate the arrival of Mary and Joseph in Bethlehem to the birth of Jesus. The procession travels through different parts of the town guided by a star carried by the best donkey in the village, while pages, shepherds and little angels accompany the Three Wise Men on mules. The highlight is at the church of the Encarnación, where the little ones receive their gifts on a magical, communal night.