This is what Malaga's spectacular Christmas lights in Calle Larios will look like this year The council has revealed details of the main display features and also announced timings for the drone displays and videomapping shows in the city centre during the festive season

The surprise has finally been revealed: huge heavenly angels - over four metres tall - will be watching over Calle Larios in Malaga city centre this Christmas. The new gold and white angels will be four-metres high and placed on high columns down the whole length of the street.

Teresa Porras, the Councillor for Festivals, gave details of the city’s Christmas decorations this Friday morning. She said there will be 1.3 million lights in more than 500 streets, and there will be a light show with drones at the Palmeral de las Sorpresas, the Plaza de la Marina, Muelle Uno and Gibralfaro. She also confirmed that there will be a videomapping show on the cathedral tower again this year.

The councillor also announced that the Light Show in Calle Larios this year will be accompanied by more “Christmassy” music, such as Jingle Bells and well-known carols. The shows will take place three times a day, at 6.30pm, 8pm and 10pm.

SHOW TIMES

Calle Larios: Every day at 6.30pm, 8pm and 10pm. The illuminations will be inaugurated on Saturday, 26 November.

Drone show: It will premiere on 3 December and will be repeated on December 4, 6, 7 and 9, at 8.30pm. On 23 December there will also be a display at 7.30pm..

Video mapping: It will be projected every day from 27 November to 4 January 2023 except December 24 and 31. The shows will be at 6.30pm, 8pm and 10pm and will last 8-10 minutes.