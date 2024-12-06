Almost 18,000 jobs will be created over Christmas period in Malaga as Andalucía leads the way in Spain

Cristina Vallejo Malaga Friday, 6 December 2024, 10:58

Andalucía is the leading region in Spain in terms of job creation over the Christmas period with 86,360 new jobs created, 13.4% more than at the same time last year. These Randstad figures cover the period between Black Friday and the January sales and refer to the retail and hospitality sectors, as well as logistics and transport.

In Malaga province, the expected number of new posts amounts to 17,830, which represents an increase of 14.7% compared to last year when there were just over 15,500. Within Andalucía, only Seville exceeds this figure: more than 20,300 people are expected to be recruited, which represents a year-on-year increase of 12.2%.

Although the Andalusian province that will register the greatest increase in hiring from one year to the next will be Jaén, with an increase of 18%, to 4,615 contracts, according to Randstad's forecast. The smallest increase will be in Almeria (7.9%, to 10,475 jobs).

After Seville and Malaga, the third province in terms of the number of new recruits was Cádiz, with 12,454 (14.3% more than a year earlier).

In Spain as a whole, Randstad forecasts that the Christmas period will generate close to half a million new jobs: 491,175, which represents an increase of 15.4% year-on-year, compared to the 425,665 contracts signed last year.

"The Christmas season is undoubtedly one of the most dynamic times in the labour market, with a significant increase in hiring driven by the boom in consumption and intense activity in key sectors such as retail, logistics and hospitality. This period reflects how companies are stepping up their efforts to meet the high demand, highlighting the importance of reinforcing their workforces to ensure efficient and quality service. The economic context and outlook also help, as a positive 2025 is forecast," says Ana Hervás, Regional Director of Temporary Employment for the South-Levante area at Randstad.

Profiles most in demand

The logistics sector will be one of the main drivers of recruitment during the Christmas campaign. In fact, it specifies that the profiles most in demand by logistics companies will be those of packers, forklift operators, warehouse workers and transporters. But Randstad also detects that there is an increase in the need for professions specialising in customer service, both online and over the phone.

A significant increase in recruitment is also expected in the hospitality industry. Specifically, according to Randstad, the hiring of experienced waiters to respond to an increase in demand in a short space of time, and it has also detected that companies also take into account issues related to availability of staff.

As for the retail sector, it is anticipated that it will increase the number of shop assistants, promoters and sales staff.