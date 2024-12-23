Christmas draw winnings in Malaga amount to just 2.62 million euros in a year of record ticket sales

Malaga province did not fare well in the special Christmas draw held this Sunday at the Teatro Real in Madrid. Barely 2.62 million euros of prize money corresponded to tickets sold in the province in a year where Malaga has returned to mark, for the fourth consecutive year, a record in the sale of tickets dispatched in the 306 authorised sales points to reach 102.84 million, representing an increase of 3.61% over 2023.

Of the thirteen major prizes in this draw, four of them have left some money in the province (the second, the third, one of the fourth and one of the fifth), distributing a total of 2,620,000 euros in ten municipalities; there have been 24 points of sale that have dispatched a tenth of the main prizes.

The biggest prize in the province was the second one. We had to wait until 1.30pm, in the final stage of the morning-long draw, this being one of the latest in history, for the children of San ldefonso school to sing out 40014. Of his number, a series - ten décimo tickets - was sold in the lottery sales point number 35 of Malaga city, La Piedad, in the Molinillo neighbourhood .

It lives up to its name

Offices in the city of Malaga have also sold 34 tickets of 77768, the first of the fourth prizes that came out in the draw. Of these, the majority, 21 (420,000 euros) were sold at the mixed point of sale located at calle Ayala, 78, in Huelin, and which has lived up to its name 'Baraka' - lucky in Arabic.

Nine tickets of the same number (180,000 euros) were sold by office number 19 in the city centre,, as well as one ticket in the administrations 51, 53, 68 and 32 of the city. The administration that dispatched the nine tickets is run by two families from the Seville municipality of Martín de la Jara who have only been running the business for three months, so winning this prize has been "a very big surprise", according to Tania Sánchez, one of the owners.

In the province, four tickets for 77768 were sold at the sales point located at Avenida de Andalucía number 85 in Torre del Mar and two in Alozaina. One each was sold in Mijas, Marbella, San Pedro Alcántara and in Calle del Mar in Torre del Mar.

The first large prize shared in the province was the third prize, 11840, sung at 9.49am. which has brought 350,000 euros to the province, thanks to the seven tickets sold: two in San Luis de Sabinillas and one in Benagalbón, Benajarafe, El Burgo, Torremolinos and the administration number 48 of the city located in the street Cristo de la Epidemia.

Joy in Gibralgalia with a fifth prize brought from Madrid

Zoom Lucky winners with their tickets in Gibralgia. SUR

The third of the fifth prizes of the draw, 74778, has distributed 120,000 euros in Malaga, most of it, 102,000 euros, in San Pedro Alcántara, where the administration number 3 sold 17 tickets; one ticket was sold in the points of sale located at the airport and Calle Almeria in the city and in the municipality of Torrox.

In Gibralgalia, a hamlet of Cártama, it was also a Sunday of joy as 60,000 euros were distributed in the municipality thanks to the 10 tickets with the number 60622, one of the fifth prizes, which travelled from Madrid to this small municipality. It was the fruit vendor who brought the number to sell, according to one of the winners, Rafael Narbona, who is the local mayor.

The 2.62 million in prizes distributed in the province is lower than last year's figure of 5.7 million, and slightly higher than in 2022, when the draw brought 1.7 million to Malaga.

And this relatively low number of winnings comes in a year in which Malaga has sold lottery tickets for this draw for an amount of 102,841,480 euros. According to official data from the state lottery, 99.10% of the total number of tickets on sale in the province, worth 103,770,400 euros, has been sold in the province.

The seventh province in sales

Malaga is the seventh Spanish province in terms of lottery sales for the special Christmas draw, after Madrid (564.57 million), Barcelona (294.25), Valencia (230.26), Alicante (150.35), Asturias (113.74) and Seville (105.55). In terms of spending per inhabitant, this works out at 58.71 euros for Malaga province, which places it as the 42nd province in terms of what is bought per citizen, a ranking that once again this year is headed by Soria with 259.63 euros.

The increase in sales of tickets for the draw in Spain was 5.63%, to reach 3,505,510,380 euros and the average expenditure per inhabitant at national level was 73 euros.