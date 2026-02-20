Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A Hygreen factory in China. SUR

Chinese battery and electrolyser firms buy land for future high-tech plants in province

Chinese firms Hygreen and Sermatec have finally signed a deal to purchase land in Malaga province for their electrolyser and lithium battery plants

Nuria Triguero

Malaga.

Friday, 20 February 2026, 11:33

Two firms of Chinese origin have finally signed a deal to purchase land in Malaga province for their electrolyser and lithium battery plants. Hygreen and Sermatec, which also have some local Malaga investment, will build in Humilladero, inland in the Antequera area.

Central government has granted them public aid worth more than 31 million euros under the regional incentives programme for investment projects. Javier Romero, of the Chinalink ESG investment fund behind the plan, said the aim is to start building in September, with the plants set to open during 2027.

Of the more than 350 employees the Sermatec and Hygreen factories will have in their first phase, 20% will be engineers and 80% will be vocationally qualified technicians, mainly in the environmental and energy fields.

