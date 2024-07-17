Catalonia buys the Vincci Malaga and plans its first five-star hotel in Europe for Ronda

Pilar Martínez Malaga Wednesday, 17 July 2024, 12:00 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The Catalonia Hotels & Resorts chain in Spain is making its debut in Malaga city following its purchase of the Vincci Malaga.

The group announced that it reached an agreement with Hotel Investment Partners (HIP), one of the largest owners of holiday hotels in southern Europe belonging to funds managed by Blackstone and GIC, to purchase the four-star hotel, the chain's first in the city, and a three-star hotel in the centre of Barcelona.

In this deal, Catalonia Hotels & Resorts acquired the 105-room four-star hotel in Malaga city, located next to Misericordia beach and Parque del Oeste. The hotel, which has a restaurant, terrace, its own car park, meeting areas and most of the rooms with sea views, is now called Catalonia Malaga.

The chain pointed out this is its first foray into Malaga city and expects to add another hotel in a historic building located in Puerta del Mar by the end of the year. The group also signed an agreement in Ronda for the construction of a new five-star hotel in the centre of this municipality, which will be the chain's first of this category in Europe. It already has two other hotels in this mountain town in Malaga province.

Expansion in Andalucía

Catalonia has set its sights on Andalucía, where it also has three hotels in Seville and one in Granada, and does not rule out more locations. Federico Holzmann, global head of real estate, said: "the Andalusian region is a very attractive market for us, where tourism continues to grow. Destinations such as the Costa del Sol and places like Cadiz and Marbella, where we do not yet have a presence, could be interesting for the expansion of our portfolio".The chain, which is the leader in the Barcelona hotel market with more than 3,000 rooms, has 77 hotels and resorts in more than 25 destinations around the world.

Holzmann said: "the chain's latest acquisitions are part of a growth strategy that allows us to consolidate our representation in strategic destinations on the one hand, and on the other to diversify our offer and commit to growth in new destinations".

Holzmann also pointed out that "the excellent results achieved by the chain in the year 2023 allow us to face the planned expansion plans with ease. But we are open to growing with models other than the purchase of assets. There are times when it is worth buying, in other cases renting, or in other cases management. We are one of the chains with the highest profitability in the Spanish market".