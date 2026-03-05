Casabermeja offers flavour and tradition during its spring culinary route The Montes de Málaga town is promoting locally sourced produce and specially prepared tasting menus from Friday 6 until Sunday 8 March

Among the various planned activities are Malaga cheese tastings.

Isabel Méndez Thursday, 5 March 2026, 10:44 Share

Casabermeja will once again be filled with flavour and tradition when it hosts a new instalment of its ‘spring culinary days’, which will take place from Friday 6 to Sunday 8 March.

The central feature of the event is the spring produce route, where participating restaurants and bars will offer tasting menus prepared with seasonal, locally sourced ingredients for 18 euros. They will also offer a variety of tapas.

This year, the La Torre women’s association will promote the initiative Tapas con Nombre de Mujere (tapas with women’s names) to mark International Women’s Day (8 March).

Market and tastings

Visitors can also explore a market (11am to 7pm) selling oils, cheeses, honey and handicrafts, among other goods, offered directly by producers from across the region.

Among the various planned activities are Malaga cheese tastings, ceramics workshops and a visit to the Molino de Hortelano oil mill museum. In addition, the Casa de la Cabra Malagueña museum will be open to the public between 11am and 2pm, and 4.30pm and 6pm.

The event will also present a variety of children’s activities.