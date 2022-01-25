Caminito del Rey's one million euro visitor reception centre is finally set to open After a four-year delay, the centre will open "in the coming weeks" with a large car park with space for around 200 cars and 17 buses

The Caminito del Rey visitor reception centre at one of Malaga province's most popular tourist attractions will open in a few weeks, some four years after its construction.

Sando Salzillo Integral Services and Mundo Management, who will operate the centre, will open it “in the coming weeks”, according to Malaga Provincial Council who did not offer a firm date.

The building, located on the MA-5403 road at the access from Ardales, has a large car park with space for around 200 cars and 17 buses. It has been idle since 2018 despite an investment of almost one million euros in it, including a new roundabout and lighting installed in 2019 at a cost of 150,000 euros.

Initially it was thought that the centre would be managed by Ardales town council. However, Sando Salzillo Integral Services and Mundo Management won a joint contract to manage it instead. The companies already had a contract for the maintenance of the building and they plan to increase the number of people employed at the facility.

It is hoped that the centre – and its car park – will reduce traffic around the tourist attraction.

Largely built of wood, the centre was designed by Luis Machuca, the designer behind the Caminito del Rey project. It houses a customer service desk, a restaurant and outdoor terrace. It is powered by 144 solar panels and has two charging points for electric vehicles.