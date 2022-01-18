Tickets for Malaga's popular Caminito del Rey tourist attraction on sale until 19 June The three-kilometre gorge walkway, usually open from Tuesday to Sunday, will also open to the public on several Mondays this year

Malaga city hall has announced that tickets for the Caminito del Rey, which reopened on 17 December, will remain at the fixed price of ten euros for a general ticket, or 18 euros for a tour with accredited guides, until 19 June.

The UTE Sando Salzillo Integral Services and Mundo Management, which took over the management of the walkway in December, will continue to open the attraction Tuesday to Sunday from 9am until 3.30pm, with the closure time being extended to 5.30pm later in the year. The visitor centre will also open in the next few weeks.

In addition, the company has announced that this year, the three-kilometre walkway will open on Andalucía Day (Monday 28 February), Easter Monday (11 April) and on Monday 2 May (in lieu of Labour Day).

The Caminito del Rey, which is bidding to become a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is located in the Desfiladero de los Gaitanes Natural Park, in the municipalities of Álora, Ardales and Antequera. One of the most popular parts of the walk is the hanging walkway, which is suspended at a height of 105 meters above the ground.

www.caminitodelrey.info