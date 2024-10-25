Bunzl delivers growth in Malaga with takeover

SUR in English Malaga Friday, 25 October 2024, 14:32 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The Spanish branch of international distribution and services giant Bunzl continues growing with the acquisition of Comercial Cermerón in Malaga. Cermerón is a benchmark in Andalucía in B2B distribution in hygiene and cleaning products.

The move allows Bunzl Distribution Spain to establish itself in the south of Spain with a new logistics centre in addition to Dimasa and Azero already operating in Cadiz.