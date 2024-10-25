Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Bunzl has acquired Comercial Cermerón in Malaga. SUR
Bunzl delivers growth in Malaga with takeover
Business

Bunzl delivers growth in Malaga with takeover

The move allows the international distribution and services company to establish itself in the south of Spain

SUR in English

Malaga

Friday, 25 October 2024, 14:32

Opciones para compartir

The Spanish branch of international distribution and services giant Bunzl continues growing with the acquisition of Comercial Cermerón in Malaga. Cermerón is a benchmark in Andalucía in B2B distribution in hygiene and cleaning products.

The move allows Bunzl Distribution Spain to establish itself in the south of Spain with a new logistics centre in addition to Dimasa and Azero already operating in Cadiz.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 More than 120 people of 24 different nationalities have already used new legal advice service in Torremolinos
  2. 2 The Euro Just Hit Its Lowest Level Against the Pound in Two Years
  3. 3 Mijas town hall's foreigners department to host informative talk in English
  4. 4 Costa del Sol cancer charity co-founder receives OBE from Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle
  5. 5 Spanish border town with Gibraltar demands special measures in case of 'no deal'
  6. 6 Costa del Sol theatre to host gala event in aid of Axarquía-based animal shelter
  7. 7 SUR wines and gourmet: five years of wine and premium products in Malaga province
  8. 8 Malaga artist 'Buly' strengthens ties with USA through art
  9. 9 Marbella to host record-breaking Ironman event this Sunday
  10. 10 Don Giovanni comes to Malaga village

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad