Bunzl delivers growth in Malaga with takeover

The Spanish branch of international distribution and services giant Bunzl continues growing with the acquisition of Comercial Cermerón in Malaga. Cermerón is a benchmark in Andalucía in B2B distribution in hygiene and cleaning products.
The move allows Bunzl Distribution Spain to establish itself in the south of Spain with a new logistics centre in addition to Dimasa and Azero already operating in Cadiz.
