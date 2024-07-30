British package tour company Jet2holidays aims to strengthen its leading position on the Costa del Sol

Pilar Martínez Malaga Tuesday, 30 July 2024, 15:01 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Jet2holidays wants to strengthen its leadership on the Costa del Sol. This was confirmed by the British company's CEO, Steve Heapy, at an event at the Estival Torrequebrada hotel in Malaga during an event in collaboration with World2Meet (W2M), the travel division of the Iberostar Group. In front of around 150 business people from the hotel sector, Heapy outlined his plans to strengthen his company's leadership in the British market in general and the Costa del Sol in particular.

"Jet2.com and Jet2holidays want to continue to expand our operations in Spain, a key destination in our strategic development for the coming years and where we have an excellent relationship with hotel professionals," said Heapy, highlighting the remarkable growth of the airline and tour operator in recent years, as well as the plans for the coming years. "We are excited about the opening of new airport bases in Liverpool and Bournemouth, allowing us to reach a total of 75% of the population within a 90-minute drive of each of our bases.

Heapy also highlighted the company's commitment to sustainability: "Our commitment is strong. We have acquired new aircraft that consume less fuel, have greater capacity and are less noisy, reaffirming our commitment to a greener and more efficient future.

At the same event, Gabriel Subías, CEO of W2M, said that "at W2M we are firmly committed to accompanying Jet2holidays, the number one package tour operator in the UK, in its development, making available our extensive and extensive experience in destination services, which is fully aligned with Jet2holidays' strategy".

Over the next few days, more open days like this one will be held in Spain. Specifically, on 30 July in Almeria, 1 August in Salou, and 2 August in Lloret de Mar.