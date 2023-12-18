Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Bomb threats lead to international schools in Malaga being evacuated
Crime

Bomb threats lead to international schools in Malaga being evacuated

TEDAX explosive device deactivation teams have been searching various educational centres after the alert was extended nationwide throughout Spain

Juan Cano

Malaga

Monday, 18 December 2023, 13:03

A mass emailing of bomb threats has forced various international schools and colleges in Malaga to be evacuated this Monday morning (18 December).

The emails sent en-masse to foreign educational centres throughout the province warned of explosive devices on-site. State security forces are investigating the emails, while authorities have extended the warning nationwide.

The first alert came on Friday and then others over the weekend, as well as this morning (18 December). However, no explosive devices have yet been found inside any school.

SUR can confirm that the emails reached the inboxes of various schools warning of the presence of explosives. Some of the emails include a list of the schools included in the threat, all of which are international, official sources said.

Since early this morning, a large group of explosive device deactivation experts (TEDAX) from the National Police and Guardia Civil have been investigating affected schools. Some parents at various schools even spotted police on-site completing their investigations as pupils started classes for the day. However, other parents have picked up their children from school early after hearing about the bomb threats.

