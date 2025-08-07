Bluetongue takes toll on Malaga province's livestock this summer: 1,500 animals have already died

Eugenio Cabezas Thursday, 7 August 2025, 17:50 Share

Livestock farming in Malaga province is at "a critical moment" due to the spread of the bluetongue virus, which has already killed more than 1,500 animals in recent weeks, mostly sheep and mainly in the Guadalhorce Valley area. However, the disease is also spreading in goats in the province, with more than 500 farms already affected, reaching other areas such as the Antequera and Axarquía districts.

The mosquito-borne disease is causing "terrible mortality" in sheep, lambs and goats. It is also possible that it could reach the cattle population. Animals are already dying in some farms. Agricultural organisations such as Asaja, Coag and Upa have expressed their concern, calling for "urgent measures in the face of the heavy losses that farmers are suffering".

According to small-scale farmers' union Upa, "abortions and loss of milk are already occurring" in the goat sector. "We do not rule out that it could also happen to other sectors, such as cattle, and the terrible damage this would entail. It is a horrible situation, because we farmers see how our animals are dying without us being able to do anything about it," said Upa secretary Lorena Suárez.

She called for insect control and rapid communication when an incident is detected in any farm. "Vaccination against bluetongue has to be done at the right time. Now it doesn't make sense, because the disease has already spread and we can only treat all the animals and facilities for insects. Vaccination is not compulsory and it does not guarantee infection prevention, as we have seen how some farms, where vaccination has not been applied, suffer no losses, while others, where the animals have been vaccinated, suffer many," Suárez said.

Vaccination

Suárez insisted on "effective" vaccination and warned that farmers "cannot afford more damage than the spread of the bluetongue". "We are talking about a disease that is difficult to control, especially in extensive livestock farming, which is in constant movement; sheep can drink from any place with water infected with the virus, which is spread by mosquitoes," she said.

In addition, insect control is key, as farmers from other provinces have said that it has worked very well for them. Suárez also urged farmers to report any incidents to the authorities and to follow the established protocol.

Coag organisational secretary in Andalucía, Antonio Rodríguez, has demanded that the regional minister of agriculture Ramón Fernández-Pacheco "activate a line of aid" to compensate affected farmers.

Coag has said that, in order to access the aid, it will be necessary to make a vaccination schedule for animals always before they have the disease, inform the Oca of any suspicions and demand help. The Coag has offered to help anybody who needs assistance during this process. "Coag will fight for these compensations and for the administrative protection of livestock farmers," the union said.

Asaja in Malaga have asked public administrations to "adopt immediate measures to support the livestock sector, from direct aid to tax reductions for the province or other formulas to deal with the economic consequences of this animal health crisis in the province and tackle the losses that the sector is suffering".

The Andalusian government has added that the disease is transmitted through an insect bite, so another effective measure would be insect control and the use of repellents on animals. The Junta ensures constant communication with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food and with livestock farmers, as well as close monitoring of "the development of the disease".