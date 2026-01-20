Blind man dies after falling from suspension bridge while hiking in western Malaga province

A 47-year-old blind man died on Saturday, 17 January, after falling from a suspension bridge while hiking in Estación de Gaucín (Cortes de la Frontera municipality).

Shortly after midday, the emergency services received a call from the hiker's companions, who said that they had lost track of him.

The coordination centre mobilised the Guardia Civil, the Local Police, the Malaga provincial fire brigade and the medical services.

The mountain rescue and intervention unit (GREIM) in Álora recovered the body of the hiker from the Barranco de las Buitreras river. According to Guardia Civil sources, he was found several metres downstream due to the strong flow of water.