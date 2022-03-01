Dr Yusuf Hamied receives contribution to the community award from Benalmádena town hall The Benalmadense del Año award, which distinguishes those people who have stood out for their contribution to the community, was presented to the Indian scientist during the town’s celebrations to mark Andalucía Day on Monday

Benalmádena town hall has awarded its coveted Benalmadense del Año award for 2021 to the billionaire businessman, Dr. Yusuf Hamied.

The award, which distinguishes those people who have stood out for their contribution to the community, was presented to the Indian scientist by the town’s mayor, Víctor Navas, during the celebrations to mark Andalucía Day on Monday.

Dr Hamied, who is renowned for his pioneering work with AIDS patients, was given the distinction for his continued support of the Cudeca Foundation, especially his involvement with the construction of the new Research and Education Centre, a project that will train professionals of all levels for the improvement in the quality of palliative care, while also developing innovative models of intervention and research. The 86-year-old doctor has pledged to donate the two million euros needed to construct the new centre.

The doctor, who first visited the Cudeca Hospice with his wife, Farida, in 2010, has since formed a very special bond with the cancer charity, making an annual donation of one million euros.

It was during a chance meeting with Maria Luisa de Prussia, the president of La Association Concordia - an association founded to meet the demand of people affected by HIV and AIDS – that he would learn about Cudeca.

“Dr Yusuf Hamied has made possible the construction of the new Cudeca educational centre and he has been recognised for his work, effort and dedication during the hardest moments of the pandemic. Our sincere congratulations. You are an example to each and every one of us,” Navas said.