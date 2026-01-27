Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Archive photo of a tree toppled over in Malaga city. Sur
112 incident

Torremolinos tragedy: Woman killed by falling palm tree as Storm Joseph batters Malaga

Emergency services unable to save victim after 80km/h winds topple tree on Avenida Palma de Mallorca; AEMET maintains weather alerts across the Costa del Sol

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Málaga

Tuesday, 27 January 2026, 15:10

A young woman has died in Torremolinos after being struck by a falling palm tree during the height of Storm Joseph on Tuesday afternoon.

The tragedy occurred as the Malaga coastline was lashed by powerful winds, with official sensors recording gusts exceeding 80km/h.

The incident took place at approximately 1:00 PM on Avenida Palma de Mallorca, a busy central artery near the local courthouse. High-velocity winds caused the trunk of a large palm tree to snap and collapse onto the pavement just as the victim was passing by.

Emergency coordination centre 112 Andalucía received several urgent calls from witnesses. Local Police, National Police, and health professionals from the 061 emergency service were dispatched immediately.

Upon arrival, medical teams found the woman unconscious with severe injuries. Despite intensive resuscitation efforts at the scene, she was pronounced dead shortly after.

In light of the tragedy and the ongoing high winds, several town halls across the Malaga province have activated emergency protocols.

In Marbella and Malaga city, authorities have ordered the closure of all public parks, playgrounds, and seaside promenades to prevent further injuries from falling trees or flying debris.

Residents are being strongly advised to avoid walking under palm trees or near scaffolding; secure loose items on balconies and terraces and exercise extreme caution when driving, particularly on exposed coastal roads.

Forecasters expect the wind to remain a significant threat through Wednesday morning before Storm Joseph begins to lose strength and move toward the Alboran Sea.

