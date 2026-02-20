Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

112 incident

Malaga 112: worker suffers burns all over his body after hotel pipe burst

The accident occurred when a hot water boiler caused a steam pipe to burst

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Friday, 20 February 2026, 12:22

A worker has suffered extensive burns all over his body after a pipe burst in a hotel in the coastal town of Torremolinos on Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 8.35am, when a hot water boiler caused a steam pipe to burst. The hotel where it happened is currently closed.

The victim's co-workers requested immediate emergency assistance. The dispatcher sent an ambulance, the fire brigade and the police.

When they arrived, the victim was lying in a room with burns all over his body, but he was conscious at all times. The ambulance took him to the emergency department at Hospital Regional in Malaga.

The labour inspectorate is in charge of investigating the incident.

