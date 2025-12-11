Woman and her young daughter tied up by hooded men in house raid in Benalmádena

Juan Cano Malaga Thursday, 11 December 2025, 17:54 Share

The National Police are investigating a violent robbery that took place in a home in Benalmádena on 6 December. A woman and her 18-year-old daughter were tied up and assaulted by two hooded men who took all the valuables they could find in the property before fleeing.

The incident took place in the area of Arroyo de la Miel on Saturday afternoon. The woman was at home with her daughter, who was in her room, when she heard the doorbell. She thought it was a parcel delivery and opened the door.

The two hooded men pushed the door open when she unlocked it and broke into the house. The woman reportedly fainted from the shock. The intruders took advantage of the situation to tie her up without her putting up any resistance.

The daughter realised that something was going on and tried to lock herself in her room, but this did not prevent the thieves from forcing the door open and restraining the young woman, who is about 18 years old.

The two women were then beaten. Fortunately, they did not sustain serious injuries. The perpetrators searched their home for valuables.

The assault on their home ended when the mother regained consciousness and went out onto the staircase landing of the building and asked their neighbours for help.

The hooded men realised that the woman had escaped and fled, leaving the daughter locked in the house.

According to sources, the hooded men took several pieces of jewellery, mostly gold, as well as 1,400 euros that the family had in cash inside the property.

The police are investigating possible cases of illegal detention and robbery with violence. No arrests have been made so far.