New development of more than 300 VPOs in Benalmádena The project follows a 'new concept of subsidised housing': it will have a swimming pool, gym and recreational areas, and all the homes will be exterior-facing with a terrace

Image of the project to be developed by Urbania, whose works are expected to start this year.

The real estate development, investment and project management company Urbania will build a development of more than 300 subsidised housing units in Benalmádena, the town hall has announced.

The council is "finalising all the necessary procedures" with the aim of being able to start construction this year. This new development is in addition to the Rocas Blancas project, on which the local authority has been working for months and in which the construction of up to 230 subsidised housing units is planned.

"It is expected that in the short term more than 500 new affordable homes will be under construction, in response to the social demand that exists in the muicipality," the council said.

The Mayor of Benalmádena, Juan Antonio Lara, held a meeting with the CEO of Urbania, Tomás Gasset, in which they analysed the details of the future development. "We are working hand in hand with Urbania, a company with close ties to our municipality, and which is also a benchmark in the construction of housing on the Costa del Sol and social housing throughout Spain," Lara said.

"We are fully aware of the difficulties many of our residents have in accessing housing. This is a pressing problem that has not been addressed for more than 20 years, but it is now an absolute priority for us and we are working as quickly as possible to offer solutions like the one we are now announcing," the mayor added.

"Our concept of subsidised housing has nothing to do with the traditional one; we are working with standards that guarantee a project of high architectural quality"

For his part, Tomás Gasset explained that Urbania is working "on the basis of a new concept of subsidised housing, which has nothing to do with the traditional concept".

"Our maxim is the dignification of subsidised housing so that once and for all we leave behind the idea that affordable housing is of low quality, so we are working with standards that guarantee a project of high architectural quality," Gasset said.

He explained that the new residential project to be built in Benalmádena will be an example of affordable housing, with 6,500 square metres of green areas and 1,500 square metres of facilities. The new homes will also have an outdoor swimming pool, private recreational areas and other communal areas such as a gymnasium and multi-purpose rooms for the use and enjoyment of the owners.