University centre planned for abandoned museum building in Torremolinos

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Monday, 24 November 2025, 09:50

The University of Málaga (UMA) and the university centre EUSES Málaga, part of the Metrodora educational group, have signed a general protocol of action to analyse the feasibility of initiating proceedings before the regional government of Andalucía for the creation of an affiliated university centre in Torremolinos. The initiative aims to strengthen Malaga province’s higher-education provision through public–private collaboration.

The agreement provides for a study into the introduction of programmes that would complement UMA’s current offering in areas of high professional demand: dentistry, management of biopharmaceutical and biotechnological industries, and music and sound production for the entertainment industry.

In connection with this project, EUSES has submitted a formal request to Torremolinos town hall to launch a public tender allowing the use of the abandoned municipal building in Plaza Pablo Ruiz Picasso. The proposal envisages transforming the property, known as the museum that never was, into a 4,000 metre square university campus, with investment and management provided by EUSES, including teaching facilities for university and vocational training.

The new campus is expected to act as an economic and cultural boost for Torremolinos, bringing students to the area, energising the local surroundings and creating skilled jobs in strategic sectors.

For its part, EUSES brings to the project more than 25 years of experience with its network of affiliated university centres in Catalonia, linked to institutions such as the University of Girona, the Rovira y Virgili University and the University of Barcelona, specialising in health, sport and digital technology.

Jordi Roche, president of Metrodora, said that the alliance with the UMA would represent “a decisive step towards creating a solid, innovative university project with a public-service vocation”. Roche added that EUSES would contribute “experience, resources and a high-quality educational model” with the aim of expanding the educational offer and “opening up greater opportunities for young people in Andalucía, strengthening the region’s academic and professional future”.

EUSES is a university school created in 2009 to offer benchmark training in health and sport. It has since established four campuses and developed a solid network of collaboration with national and international institutions, consolidating its position as a leading organisation in its field.