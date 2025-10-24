Environment
Trees in Torremolinos to be transplanted despite residents' protests
José Rodríguez Cámara
Friday, 24 October 2025, 15:53
Despite nearly 250 signatures opposing the plan, Torremolinos town council will transplant 14 large trees from Calle Corelli following a residents' vote.
The council promises careful relocation using qualified professionals in three phases: pruning to reduce volume, preparing root balls and replanting in locations like Parque Rocío Jurado where growth conditions are optimal.
New species will be planted on Calle Corelli.