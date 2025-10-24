Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
SUR
Environment

Trees in Torremolinos to be transplanted despite residents' protests

The council promises careful relocation in areas such as Parque Rocío Jurado where growth conditions are optimal

José Rodríguez Cámara

Friday, 24 October 2025, 15:53

Despite nearly 250 signatures opposing the plan, Torremolinos town council will transplant 14 large trees from Calle Corelli following a residents' vote.

The council promises careful relocation using qualified professionals in three phases: pruning to reduce volume, preparing root balls and replanting in locations like Parque Rocío Jurado where growth conditions are optimal.

New species will be planted on Calle Corelli.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 UK police issue appeal to locate convicted drugs dealer with links to Spain
  2. 2 A record-breaking 2,300 runners have already signed up for half marathon in Fuengirola next month
  3. 3 Obituary - Anthony Derrick Burns 1946 - 2025
  4. 4 Sports tourism revenue continues to climb in Torremolinos and exceeds 4 million euros
  5. 5 This is why an eastern Costa del Sol town has been recognised for its youth programme
  6. 6 Benalmádena to hold informative sessions about rental grants for vulnerable people
  7. 7 Fuengirola to put spotlight on local social organisations and volunteer-run groups
  8. 8 Residents demand answers as Costa del Sol electricity substation goes into operation
  9. 9 Soriano Vision: see the world through different eyes; optical excellence in the heart of Marbella
  10. 10 Age Concern Marbella organises early Christmas shopping coach trip

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Trees in Torremolinos to be transplanted despite residents' protests

Trees in Torremolinos to be transplanted despite residents&#039; protests