Torremolinos storm damage: Trees and lampposts toppled as gale battered coast Emergency teams are working to clear dozens of incidents across the Costa del Sol town after heavy rain and 80km/h winds washed away beaches and toppled infrastructure on Thursday morning

A turbulent early Thursday morning in Torremolinos saw strong winds and heavy rain cause widespread damage.

Dozens of incidents were reported, prompting municipal cleaning teams and other departments to respond, working alongside the Local Police and the fire brigade, according to the council of the Costa del Sol town.

There have been numerous problems on the beaches, especially in El Bajondillo and at the mouth of the El Saltillo stream, on the border with Benalmádena, where this type of episode is frequent. The inclement weather has caused significant losses of sand, in particular, next to the Banana Beach Club, while at other points, shower platforms have been washed away.

There have also been dozens of fallen trees in different parts of the municipality, including Playamar, Los Pinares and Los Álamos, while the strong winds have also downed lampposts.

The town's mayors, Margarita del Cid, expressed her gratitude via her social media profiles to the “outstanding professionals” mobilised for their work in ensuring “safety” and minimising “the effects of the wind”, while also urging caution and prudence.

It should be remembered that on 27 January, a young woman died when a palm tree fell on her in Avenida Palma de Mallorca as a result of the strong gale caused by storm Joseph.

The state meteorological agency (Aemet) is keeping yellow warnings active for Thursday for gusts of up to 80 kilometres per hour and for expected accumulated rainfall of up to 40 millilitres in 12 hours. In these cases, the warnings will remain in effect until 5.59pm. Meanwhile, coastal phenomena, with waves of two to three metres high, will remain in force until 7.59pm.

For all these reasons, the town hall has kept the territorial plan for local emergencies activated and suspended non-essential activities.