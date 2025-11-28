Town hall signs revitalisation agreement aimed at boosting trade in Benalmádena Pueblo The 15,000-euro agreement was signed with the ACEB commercial association, an initiative that seeks to increase footfall and revitalise retail and hospitality spaces during the low season

Tony Bryant Friday, 28 November 2025, 16:01 Share

Benalmádena town hall has signed a collaboration agreement with the local commercial and business association (ACEB) to launch a revitalisation plan aimed at boosting trade in Benalmádena Pueblo. Specifically, the initiative seeks to increase footfall and revitalise retail and hospitality spaces during the low season.

The agreement involves granting financial support to the ACEB, through the Benalmádena port association, as an entity whose mission includes promoting tourist activities. Thanks to this funding, a series of cultural and family-oriented events will be held between 17 January and 7 February in the Pueblo, alongside a number of promotional campaigns for local businesses in the area.

“The idea is to turn the commercial and leisure area of Benalmádena Pueblo into an attractive place to visit and spend money during dates that are usually quiet and when visitor numbers drop significantly,” explained the town’s mayor and chairman of the marina’s board of directors, Juan Antonio Lara, who signed the agreement together with the ACEB’s president, Rosa González.

The mayor said that the funding for revitalising trade in Benalmádena Pueblo amounts to 15,000 euros and follows a similar concept - also in collaboration with ACEB - to what is already being done at the port itself, where, through a 50,000-euro grant, a comprehensive programme of events titled ‘Rumbo al Puerto’ is being carried out. These events have been taking place since the end of October and will continue until the end of April 2026.

“This council always works hand in hand with business owners in our municipality, looking for ways to lend a hand — in this case by generating a cultural and leisure programme that helps stimulate spending during the low season and in areas that have gone through a difficult period due to building works, as is the case in Benalmádena Pueblo,” Lara concluded.