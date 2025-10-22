Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Torremolinos town hall expresses 'deep sorrow' at death of 83-year-old German resident facing eviction

The council has reminded everyone that "any elderly person, or anyone aware of a situation that may lead to social exclusion, can contact the social services department, where all possible means will be made available to help resolve the situation”

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Wednesday, 22 October 2025, 12:33

Torremolinos town hall has released an official statement to express its “deep sorrow” at the death of an 83-year-old German resident who shot himself in the head in the Costa del Sol town on Tuesday as he was about to be evicted from his home. The incident happened at a first-floor flat on Calle Murillo Bracho, located near the Pablo Ruiz Picasso cultural centre, where the man had been living for around forty years. The Local Police and the legal representatives went to the address to carry out the eviction around midday, and this was when the elderly man attempted to take his own life. Although he was rushed to hospital, he apparently died a few hours later, according to SUR sources.

In the statement issued this Wednesday (22 October), the local authority said: “Caring for such a vulnerable group as our elderly citizens is a priority for this administration. Circumstances like these should prompt all public authorities to reflect on how to ensure that such situations do not occur, and to provide the necessary support to those who have contributed so much to the development of our society. The council would like to express its sincere sadness over what has happened and reminds everyone that any elderly person, or anyone aware of a situation that may lead to social exclusion, can contact the social services department, where all possible means will be made available to help resolve the situation.”

The council said that on learning of the incident, “the established protocol was activated, and it was confirmed that the individual had not reported his situation nor requested assistance from social services”. “This local government remains firmly committed to continuing to implement measures to combat loneliness and any other form of vulnerability. These include the creation of a communication and alert management system to improve emergency and vulnerability response capacity, and to strengthen communication, coordination and citizen participation.”

The council reminded residents that Torremolinos has an office for the care of elderly and dependent persons, which, “in such cases, acts urgently to offer housing, whether due to dependency or social exclusion”. These measures are available to people over 60 years of age in similar situations. At present, the council is providing 19 rent support grants, 13 residential care placements, and has 62 emergency housing units available.

In addition, through the Torremolinos Plan Soledad (loneliness plan), some 53 people are currently receiving assistance — 37 through home care services and 17 in hospitals.

