Elderly German resident who shot himself in head during eviction in Torremolinos dies

The elderly German man who shot himself in the head in Torremolinos on Tuesday as he was about to be evicted from his home has died in the Hospital Regional in Malaga city.

The incident happened at a first-floor flat on Calle Murillo Bracho, located near the Pablo Ruiz Picasso cultural centre, where the man in his 80s had been living for around forty yeras. He had worked as a police officer back in Germany and had been widowed for some months prior to his death. He leaves three children.

The deceased's neighbours knew that he had difficulties making mortgage payments for the property. The Local Police and the legal representatives went to the address to carry out the eviction around 12 noon.

That was when the elderly man attempted to take his own life. Although he was rushed to hospital, he apparently died a few hours later, according to SUR sources.