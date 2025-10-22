Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The house where elderly man lived for several decades. José Rodríguez Cámara
112 incident

Elderly German resident who shot himself in head during eviction in Torremolinos dies

The octogenarian was rushed to the Hospital Regional in Malaga city, but his life couldn't be saved

María José Díaz Alcalá / Juan Cano

María José Díaz Alcalá / Juan Cano

Malaga

Wednesday, 22 October 2025, 09:41

The elderly German man who shot himself in the head in Torremolinos on Tuesday as he was about to be evicted from his home has died in the Hospital Regional in Malaga city.

The incident happened at a first-floor flat on Calle Murillo Bracho, located near the Pablo Ruiz Picasso cultural centre, where the man in his 80s had been living for around forty yeras. He had worked as a police officer back in Germany and had been widowed for some months prior to his death. He leaves three children.

The deceased's neighbours knew that he had difficulties making mortgage payments for the property. The Local Police and the legal representatives went to the address to carry out the eviction around 12 noon.

That was when the elderly man attempted to take his own life. Although he was rushed to hospital, he apparently died a few hours later, according to SUR sources.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol Parador closes doors for two years as 23m euro refurb set to start
  2. 2 UK police issue appeal to locate convicted drugs dealer with links to Spain
  3. 3 Carlos Alcaraz swept aside by Jannik Sinner in Six Kings Slam final
  4. 4 Blogging about the wealth of tourist attractions in the Axarquía area of the Costa del Sol
  5. 5 HM Customs recovers 99 petrol containers after high-speed boat chase off Gibraltar
  6. 6 The mysteries of nature comes to life: Bioparc Fuengirola celebrates a wild and magical Halloween
  7. 7 Lions support group gets into stride for annual diabetes awareness walk
  8. 8 Eastern Costa del Sol residents protest over library closure

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Elderly German resident who shot himself in head during eviction in Torremolinos dies

Elderly German resident who shot himself in head during eviction in Torremolinos dies