Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
112 incident

British man on holiday with family dies after falling from sixth floor of hotel in Torremolinos

The National Police are investigating the circumstances of the death, which, according to the deceased's partner, was accidental

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Málaga

Friday, 6 February 2026, 10:03

The National Police are investigating the circumstances of the death of a 37-year-old English tourist who died after falling from the sixth floor of a hotel in the Costa del Sol town of Torremolinos.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday 4 February. The emergency services received several calls alerting them to the fall of a man from a hotel balcony. The paramedics who attended the scene were unable to save his life.

The judicial commission was then activated to authorise the removal of the body and the subsequent police investigation. According to the inquiries, the man was staying at the establishment with his wife and two young children, both under the age of ten.

Based on the investigations, the couple had been drinking alcohol and, at a certain point, they separated. According to the woman’s testimony, she went to the bedroom to sleep while he stayed alone on the balcony, at which point he fell to his death. In her police statement, she stated that she was sure it was an accident.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Schools go back to normal this Thursday in most, but not all, of Malaga province
  2. 2 David Guetta to headline Dreambeach Costa del Sol festival in Vélez-Málaga
  3. 3 Vélez-Málaga approves construction of 198 homes
  4. 4 Benalmádena receives 6.5 million euros from the Andalusian regional government for tourism development
  5. 5 Mijas opens racecourse as temporary animal shelter during adverse weather
  6. 6 Andalusian regional government gives green light to 581 new homes in Vélez-Málaga
  7. 7 Benalmádena opens new 1,000-square-metre dog park in Medina Azahara
  8. 8 Marbella starts 2026 with the lowest unemployment figures for January since 2007
  9. 9 Coín enamora: town launches month-long Valentine's campaign to boost local trade
  10. 10 Malaga Guitar Experience 2026: Torremolinos to host free luthier fair and concerts

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish British man on holiday with family dies after falling from sixth floor of hotel in Torremolinos

British man on holiday with family dies after falling from sixth floor of hotel in Torremolinos