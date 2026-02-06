British man on holiday with family dies after falling from sixth floor of hotel in Torremolinos

Juan Cano Málaga Friday, 6 February 2026, 10:03 Share

The National Police are investigating the circumstances of the death of a 37-year-old English tourist who died after falling from the sixth floor of a hotel in the Costa del Sol town of Torremolinos.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday 4 February. The emergency services received several calls alerting them to the fall of a man from a hotel balcony. The paramedics who attended the scene were unable to save his life.

The judicial commission was then activated to authorise the removal of the body and the subsequent police investigation. According to the inquiries, the man was staying at the establishment with his wife and two young children, both under the age of ten.

Based on the investigations, the couple had been drinking alcohol and, at a certain point, they separated. According to the woman’s testimony, she went to the bedroom to sleep while he stayed alone on the balcony, at which point he fell to his death. In her police statement, she stated that she was sure it was an accident.